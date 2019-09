7 Women On Why They Don't Regret Dropping Out Of College

We hear about men, especially startup entrepreneurs, dropping out of college all the time — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg famously dropped out of Harvard , although he did end up getting his degree this year. Men are statistically a little more likely to leave school before completing their degree; a survey of students who entered college in fall 2008 found that 40% of men and 44% of women had completed their degrees within six years. We don't hear about the women as often — but they're there.