Food Merch Is The New Band Tee, FYI

“Merch” and “fashion” have never been mutually exclusive (think: vintage sportswear, band tees, and branded moto leather jackets). But right now, it would seem that the trend centers largely around one major arena: food. Cool Girl clothing collectives are vending pasta T-shirts and cheese-shaped earrings. Restaurant totes are now essential to the standard street-style uniform. Tomato Girl Summer is all over TikTok. Which is to say, in all sincerity, we wear what we eat.