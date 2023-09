Food Merch Is The New Band Tee, FYI

And now, we can wear what we drink, too. In celebration of National Coffee Day, beloved Canadian coffee purveyor, Tim Hortons , is releasing a new line of thematic apparel that encompasses letterman jackets, crewneck sweaters, socks, hats, patch packs, and T-shirts, thus allowing customers to wear their coffee orders (Black Coffee, Latte, Double Double, Cold Brew, Iced Capp) on their sleeves — or lapels, chests, backs, et cetera. "Many Tims fans consider their coffee order a part of their identity, so we wanted to give them the chance to celebrate their favourite drinks the same way that sports fans wear jerseys to support their favourite teams,” says Solange Bernard, senior director of marketing for Tim Hortons.