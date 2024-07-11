Is The Jelly Bag This Summer’s Hottest Accessory?

There’s something so intrinsically, gloriously pure about summer — a season that, unlike others, continues to uphold all the markers of childhood even well into adulthood. ‘Tis the season of ice cream that melts faster than can be consumed inevitably leading to sticky fingers, countless hours of doing precisely nothing but laying adjacent to a miscellaneous body of water, aimless summer-night walks lit by fireflies. The forecast for the next couple of months: sweltering 98-degree heat with a chance of carefree ease and unbridled joy.
So when you take that entire sentiment and then find yourself presented with grown-up versions of precious childhood relics, there’s only one appropriate response: to swoon. Which is what happened when Coach debuted its extremely adorable, highly nostalgic Jelly Tabby Bag (think of it as the bag version of your beloved jelly sandals), immediately establishing itself as one of the most in-demand, coveted accessories of the summer.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The proof: On our latest shoppable Twitch stream, done in partnership with Coach, R29 Entertainment Director Melissah Yang, R29 Beauty Director Sara Tan, and Coach Retail Influencer Hayden Fudge, played a game of “This Or That” in which they pitted six products from the brand’s Summer World collection, and the clear winner (slash crowd favorite) was the Jelly Tabby. “I’m very, very excited about the Jelly Tabby,” Yang says. “A lot of events and shows these days require a clear bag, and this is a way for you to honor the rules but in a very stylish way. This bag is something I feel like I’ll use all summer long and honestly, probably for years to come.”
“[My pick is] the Jelly Tabby just for how unique it is,” Fudge echoes. “It’s innovative and new and hasn’t been done yet. I think it's the perfect mix of that archival ‘70s design mixed with the current trend of the ‘90s throwback.”
Based on an archival 1970s Coach design, the eco-conscious Jelly Tabby is crafted from 55% bio-attributed PVC (the “jelly” uses both renewable and fossil feedstock in the manufacturing process) and not only comes in a variety of colorways, but also can be worn in a variety of ways, thanks to its detachable wrist and shoulder/crossbody straps (it’s also the only Coach bag with a clear hang tag).
Of course, the other Summer World pieces are worth noting, especially the tie-dye pieces — the Quilted Tie-Dye Tabby, a modern take on the archival 1970s design that, with its leather chain strap, can be worn crossbody or as a shoulder bag; the Cargo Tote Tie-Dye, a small tote that’s surprisingly big enough to hold an iPad and that’s made from cotton sourced from biodiverse farms; and the Holly Tie-Dye Sandals, easy slip-on slides that are as effortless as they are chic — all of which are hand-dyed to create one-of-a-kind variations, color, and patterns. Saturated in a restrained color palette of navy and white, it’s a goes-with-everything, neutral-enough pattern that doesn’t compromise interest. It’s tie-dye elevated for adults.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
There’s also the Tabby Shoulder Bag in Chalk (an iconic style — also a modern take on an archival 1970s design — that’s crafted from polished pebble leather) and the C301 Sneaker (a “dad shoe” reimagined with super-sleek metallic leather finishes and signature Coach branding).
Watch the Twitch stream above to learn more about Coach’s Summer World collection and shop the pieces below.
shop 6 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT