10:15 p.m. — Just as I'm finishing up a U-turn to get into a parking spot on the other side of the street, a guy blows through a stop sign and rounds the corner in the craziest way, stopping right in front of my car. He yells obscene things before driving further down the street, stopping his car in the middle and blocking a city bus. I finish parking my car and get out the way. As M. and I start walking to S.'s place, the guy comes through again and at this point, we're convinced that he is under the influence of something. He then drives down a pedestrian walkway of the nearby school and proceeds to ram his car between the building and support beam causing damage to the car and building, and then peels out and ends up sideswiping a parked car. We're finally able to get his license plate, and I call 911 and report him. M. also leaves a note on the car that got sideswiped so they don't have to wonder what happened.