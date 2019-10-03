Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a Client Solution Specialist working in Healthcare who makes $80,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on fake nails.
Occupation: Client Solution Specialist
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 30
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Salary: $80,000
Paycheck Amount (Biweekly): $2,061.05 (post-tax/deductions)
Gender Identity: Woman
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage: $781.50 (I bought my two bed one bath condo back in July of 2015 and live by myself)
Student Loans: $0 (I paid off my student loans in December of 2018 — I had $40,000 of debt from my undergrad)
Car Lease: $285.66
Spotify: $10.74
Electricity: $20-$40 depending on the month
Phone: $0 (thanks Dad!)
Hulu: $0 (included in the phone plan) HBO: $0 (thanks friends parents!)
Netflix: $0 (thanks other friend's parents!) Amazon Prime: $0 (thanks Mom!)
Car Insurance: $600 for six months (I pay a lump sum to get a discount)
Credit Card Fee (paid annually): $95
Savings: I just started a savings account in January of this year because prior to that I was throwing what I could at my student loans to pay them off. I put away a minimum of $1,000 a month. I also put my whole tax return from this year into savings as well. I currently have around $20,000.
401(k): $153.85/ paycheck (My company matches up to 5% so that is what I put in. I currently have around $66,000.)
HSA: I put away $500 a year ($19.24/paycheck) and my company matches that. This is my first line of defense anytime I have a medical expense.
Health Insurance: $37.90/paycheck
Dental: $5.15/paycheck
Day One
8:15 a.m. — I get up late as usual and hop in the shower as today is a hair washing day. I do my makeup routine of color corrector, bb cream, concealer, powder, blush, eyebrows, and mascara. I decide on curly/wavy hair for the week and style it as such. I try to only wash my hair one to two times a week since it's better for it and saves time in styling. For reference, I have an above-the-shoulder angled bob with blunt bangs — think Russian spy-style. I pick out an outfit and I'm out the door by 9:30.
9:45 a.m. — I get into work, make an office coffee, and settle in for the day checking emails and creating my to do list for the week. We are currently in our off season so we are able to get in and leave whenever we like (within reason!). This all changes once we get into our busy season when I typically will get in at 9 and stay until at least 6, typically 7, and work through lunch as well.
11:45 a.m. — Once my 11 a.m. meeting ends, some coworkers and I leave to go to lunch at an Asian restaurant for a coworker that is leaving us this week. I get the veggie chow fun dish with oyster sauce (with tip, $16). $16
12:55 p.m. — Back at work and back to reading literature to prepare myself for our upcoming season. I also take a break in the afternoon to pay all of my bills for the month of October (mortgage, HOA, car lease, xcel energy, and two credit cards that I use for all of my spending to rack up those rewards!).
5:45 p.m. — I leave work and stop at Whole Foods on my way home to pick up some miscellaneous items like paleo puffs, lentil chips, a pack of microwaveable basmati rice, a box of instant mashed potatoes, a muffin, three kombuchas, an instant Thai noodle bowl, non-dairy maple oat pecan creamer, non-dairy gouda cheese, and Oatly non-dairy ice cream. $40.16
7 p.m. — I get home and turn on my TV so as to not miss any of the fall TV show premieres. With that on in the background, I take pictures of my outfit for my OOTD Instagram, change into comfies, make sure my cat's litter is clean and his water and food dispensers are good, and make a Trader Joe's frozen shakshuka meal with some cheesy potato pancakes. I then spend the rest of the night watching 911, Prodigal Son, The Good Doctor, The Terror Infamy, and some YouTube while messing around on my phone. I also indulge in some of the ice cream that I bought earlier with a stroopwafel my parents brought back from Amsterdam.
1 a.m. — Wash my face, apply my eye cream and vitamin C serum, and fall asleep around 1:15.
Daily Total: $56.16
Day Two
8 a.m. — Up and getting ready for the day. Same makeup as before, and I touch up my hair as the waves from the prior day kept pretty well. I pick out an outfit and I'm out the door by 9:10.
9:25 a.m. — I get to work and make my typical office coffee. I'm not ever hungry in the morning since my body is so used to intermittent fasting so you won't see me eating breakfast. Typically I don't get hungry/eat until 12 or later during the work week. I check emails and submit some tickets for my clients to prepare for the upcoming season.
12 p.m. — I start to get hungry so I creep on my DoorDash app to see what I can order. I have DashPass this month, which makes delivery free for most places on orders over $12. I order a salmon avocado salad from a local salad place and get a side of hash browns to up my order to get the free delivery (the salad was $11.99, wah wah). I also have an existing credit on my account so I end up only paying $7.42. $7.42
4 p.m. — The rest of the afternoon flies by and next thing I know we're all leaving to go to a happy hour for a coworker that's leaving (same one that we did lunch for on Monday). We go to a local sports bar and I have two glasses of Prosecco and nom on some of the apps that were ordered for the group (with tip, $18). $18
6:45 p.m. — I say bye to my coworkers because I have to run some errands in the vicinity. I stop at Walmart and pick up two new lip products, face powder, bb cream, makeup wipes, cotton rounds, q tips, witch hazel, a pack of fake nails, paper towels, and two bags of chocolate that I plan to bring to work for our communal candy dish ($79.18). I then head to CVS to check out their fake nail selection (I like to change my nails weekly) and end up getting two packs for $19.33. Lastly, I swing by Walgreens to check out their fake nails and strike out. $98.51
8 p.m. — I get home and turn on my TV since fall premiere week is still going! With that on, I take my outfit picture, change into comfies, clean up some fun puke piles my cat left me along with his litter box, and check his food and water dispensers. I then settle in on the couch to watch my shows — This is Us, New Amsterdam, Dating No Filter, and Ghosted. I don't end up eating anything for dinner since HH filled me up.
12 a.m. — I spend some time doing extractions on my face because I have a picking problem? JK, my mom used to be an esthetician and taught me all the right ways to extract to prevent your pores from getting impacted and growing larger. I used to have acne when I was younger and I have noticed that when I extract one to two times a week my skin plays nice. I make sure to apply my acne vitamin C serum after the fact to help with redness and healing.
1:30 a.m. — Finally head to bed after having a mini freak out over a spider chilling on the wall behind my bed. I use my cat as the ultimate killing machine in situations like this.
Daily Total: $123.93
Day Three
7:10 a.m. — I wake up to the sound of my cat puking, hoping that it's not on the only rug that I have in my condo (it's not this time!). I clean it up and head back to bed because this is much too early for me to be up, #nightowllyfe.
7:55 a.m. — I actually wake up and start getting ready for the day. Same makeup and hair as yesterday (little dry shampoo help today though). Pick out an outfit and I'm out the door by 9:15.
9:30 a.m. — You know the drill by now, I get to work and make my coffee. I also snag a blueberry muffin for later as we get free bagels and pastries every Wednesday. I check my emails and talk to some coworkers. I have a team meeting with my boss and coworker at 11 to go over some projects that we can work on leading up to our busy season.
1 p.m. — Last going away lunch for my coworker that is leaving (today is their last day!). We head to a Thai restaurant that has good food, but super slow service! I get ginger shrimp with veggies and a side of rice and a Thai iced tea. $23
2:45 p.m. — We get back to the office (told you the service was slow!) and I carry on with reading more literature and working on some of the projects that we had discussed in our earlier meeting. Later on I say final goodbyes to my coworker that is leaving. She is such a sweetheart and actually baked and packaged cookies that she gave to everyone in the office. I'm going to miss her!
5:55 p.m. — I finally leave work and head to the nearby mall to return some items I purchased online at Express (refund of $221 on my credit card). I also shop a little while there, but don't find anything that catches my eye. After I'm done, I head over to a restaurant near my home that my friend, L., wanted to try and our other friend, S., meets us there as well. We decide that we want to try a little bit of everything this place is known for so we get a chicken sandwich, burger, panzanella salad, and elote corn along with a bottle of Pinot Grigio and a cocktail each. I pay and my friends Venmo me their equal shares, $53.33 for my share including tip. $53.33
10 p.m. — We finally part ways after eating, drinking, and talking the night away. Once home I do my typical routine — take outfit pic, change into comfies, take care of cat litter/food/water, and also do my face routine as well. I then settle into the couch to watch an episode of The Challenge and head to bed around 12:55.
Daily Total: $76.33
Day Four
8:10 a.m. — Up and at them. Same routine as always. Leave for work by 9:20.
9:35 a.m. — At my desk with my office coffee checking my emails. At 11, our team has a meeting with another team to continue ironing things out for the upcoming season.
12:45 p.m. — I start to get hungry so I go on DoorDash to find something to eat. I end up trying a new Tibetan cuisine restaurant where I get a cup of sweet corn soup and a veggie potato bean noodle entrée with a side of rice. $14.24
4 p.m. — I get a little peckish, so I eat the blueberry muffin that I snagged yesterday and continue plugging away at some work.
5:50 p.m. — I leave work and head home. I do the normal outfit pic, cat litter/food/water, watch some YouTube, and touch up my hair and makeup before heading out to a nearby restaurant to get drinks with K. at 7. I dated K. for six-ish months back in 2013 (we were never official) before he slow ghosted out of my life. I saw him this past Saturday at a bar and he asked if I would get drinks with him to catch up (after much apologizing on his part). We end up talking for around two and a half hours and I have two Moscow mules during that time (he pays since he stated that he owes me for how he ended things and who am I to argue with free drinks).
9:30 p.m. — Home again and I decide to wash my face sooner than later. I then settle in on the couch to watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Ex on the Beach while eating the cookies my coworker gave me yesterday for dinner (#adulting) before heading to bed at 12:40.
Daily Total: $14.24
Day Five
9:20 a.m. — Up and logged on to my computer as I am working from home today — I love Fridays! I check my emails and reply to some items before making myself a Chai latte. I settle into the couch to work with YouTube videos playing in the background.
12 p.m. — I start to get hungry so I make myself a mashed potato bowl with scrambled eggs and cheese (don't knock it till you try it!). Later, I make a cup of tea and have half of a pranik (a Russian pastry my parents brought back from their recent trip).
4 p.m. — I take a break to get ready for happy hour later. I also deal with cat litter/food/water and do the dishes. My mom calls while I am doing all of this and we chat/catch up. She likes to call me sometimes on her way home from work.
5:45 p.m. — I log off for the day, get dressed, and head out to a restaurant nearby that my friend B. is playing an acoustic set at tonight. I meet my friends M. and S. there. We sit at the bar and get three glasses of wine each and bruschetta to split (gotta get those happy hour prices!). M. covers and we Venmo her our shares ($20). We then move to a table that opened up in the bar area since our friend is still playing and we want to support him (and want dinner as well!) We get a seasonal salad, salmon sandwich, and truffle fries to share. We also find out it's half-off bottles of wine, so we get two bottles throughout the night. I end up paying and my friends Venmo me their equal shares ($40 for my share). $60
10 p.m. — M. gets us an Uber back to her place because we want to keep the party going. I leave my car at the restaurant and will get it tomorrow morning. Once at M.'s house we find and drink another bottle of wine (oops?) and decide to head out to a bar for karaoke. We meet our other friend L. at the bar and I proceed to buy a vodka soda with a splash of grenadine (with tip, $6.19). $6.19
1:35 a.m. — Back at M.'s house and definitely taking advantage of her guest room so I don't have to Uber back home tonight! I'm le tired.
Daily Total: $66.19
Day Six
7 a.m. — Why am I up? UGH. Since I am though, I decide to bite the bullet and get an Uber to the restaurant that I left my car at ($13.79). Once I get my car, I drive home and proceed to fall back asleep again (brunch is so not happening today!) $13.79
12:15 p.m. — I'm up and hurting. Why you do this to me wine?! I proceed to creep on my phone a bit and text with some friends about plans for today. It's S.'s birthday and we are doing a brewery crawl! I get ready and head out around 2:30.
3 p.m. — I meet S., our friend N., and S.'s parents at the first stop, a cidery, and get a cider (with tip, $9). $9
4 p.m. — We then mosey over to another brewery down the street where our friend, D., meets us. I get two fruity sours for S. and me (with tip, $18). N. buys us a round of fresh pretzels and cheese sauce from a food truck outside and I buy an additional cheese sauce later when we run out because cheese is life ($1). We also play a round of hammerschlagen cause why not? $19
5:30 p.m. — We decide to head out to a bigger brewery/food hall for more drinks and dinner. I drive myself and D. over while everyone else bikes. When we get there, we put our name down for a table in the food hall (over an hour wait) and proceed to find another table outside in the meantime. D. orders some apps/food to start since it will be a while before we get the table inside. By now, the rest of the crew shows up, and S.'s dad gets us a round of drinks, I get a rosé lager.
6 p.m. — They lied and the table is ready now! So we scarf the food that has already come out (curry cauliflower and meatballs) and carry the two pizzas to the new table. Once seated, we proceed to order more drinks (I get a white wine inspired lager and later an orange mango lager) and more food — harissa broccoli, Thai lime Brussels sprouts, french fries, potato perogies, and bison charcuterie. S.'s dad is an angel and wants to treat S. and her friends for her birthday so he covers the bill. Parents are the best!
10 p.m. — After all the eating, drinking, and talking we decide to take it back to S.'s place. I drive myself and M. back since the rest of them are biking back. D. bows out early and Ubers home.
10:15 p.m. — Just as I'm finishing up a U-turn to get into a parking spot on the other side of the street, a guy blows through a stop sign and rounds the corner in the craziest way, stopping right in front of my car. He yells obscene things before driving further down the street, stopping his car in the middle and blocking a city bus. I finish parking my car and get out the way. As M. and I start walking to S.'s place, the guy comes through again and at this point, we're convinced that he is under the influence of something. He then drives down a pedestrian walkway of the nearby school and proceeds to ram his car between the building and support beam causing damage to the car and building, and then peels out and ends up sideswiping a parked car. We're finally able to get his license plate, and I call 911 and report him. M. also leaves a note on the car that got sideswiped so they don't have to wonder what happened.
10:45 p.m. — Finally at S.'s place, we are retelling the crazy story of what just happened when I get a call back from the cops, they have a suspect and want us to ID him! My friend M. and I get picked up by the cops, driven six blocks to where the suspect was found, and step out one by one to ID him (not the guy!). The cops then take us back to S.'s place. We might not have gotten the guy but at least the car is off of the streets (he crashed it and ran and that's when the cops found it). We then proceed to talk about this crazy event and decompress for a bit while watching Drunk History videos.
12:30 a.m. — We decide to call it a night, and I give M. a ride back home before driving home myself. Once home, I deal with cat litter/food/water, do more extractions because stress relief, and try to calm myself down from this crazy night. I am asleep by 3:15.
Daily Total: $41.79
Day Seven
1:25 p.m. — Slept in, oops, I deserved it! I am so tuckered out after this week and plan to do absolutely nothing today (my inner introvert is crying as I typically don't do this much during the week AND the weekend). I have lots of shows to catch up on so I do just that. I watch The Resident, Single Parents, and A Million Little Things before I start to get hungry and creep on DoorDash for something to order.
5:15 p.m. — My DoorDash order from a local Italian place gets delivered and I got a Caprese salad, pasta, and pumpkin cheesecake ($49.98). I tell myself this is okay since I didn't have to pay for much yesterday. I eat and proceed to veg out on the couch watching How To Get Away With Murder, Evil, AHS 1984, All Rise, The Rookie, and Emergence. $49.98
12:05 a.m. — This week/weekend was the most and I pass out immediately after washing my face.
Daily Total: $49.98
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women's experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
