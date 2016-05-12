There's a lot to consider when test-driving a new cleanser (like skin type, texture, and ingredients). Sadly, most of the cleansers I've tried leave my skin feeling tight and dry, which is not what you want for your face first thing in the morning.



So when cleansing masks started hitting the market left and right, I decided to give one a try and was blown away by the results. Most tout the ability to effectively cleanse the skin without stripping or irritating it — a winning combination. Plus, one tube, tub, or bottle of a cleansing mask means you can tote around two products in one. This can mean the difference between easily zipping up your makeup bag and having to jam in an extra product.



Cleansing masks aren't entirely new to the market. In fact, some brands have had versions of the product in their arsenals for years. But lately, a host of new hybrids has hit the shelves — and it has me very excited. Although the majority contain ingredients like kaolin clay, which is ideal for oily or acne-prone skin, many other versions offer intense hydration and even brightening effects. So, if my gushing hasn't sold you on these multitasking marvels, check out the slides ahead, where I break down a few favorites.

