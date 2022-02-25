CARRIE PRESTON (Polly Marks): The thing that was so great about the scripts from the get go, is in the stage directions, the writers would put what the nails were for each of the characters. We would read the scenes and then we would read those stage directions and it would be, “Polly: ‘eyes are watching you’ nails”, or something like that. It would describe the nails like that, so the nail artists knew what to create for us and we knew how that was going to inform the scenes. The audience might not ever pick up on that, but it was certainly all these details that then we would take and layer into all of what we were doing, and what the designers were doing. And that was something I certainly had never seen before, and probably will never see again.