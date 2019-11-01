7 a.m. — O. is still in bed when I wake up to go to the bathroom, either he went to the gym and came back already, or he skipped again. I don't care either way because I still get my morning snuggles. I have enough time to stop and get a fancy coffee from my favorite coffee shop on my way home ($7.50) and still make it online in. time for our weekly team meeting. In typical fashion, we bullshit for 20 minutes before diving in. It's great working from home, but being the only person on the phone for this meeting is frustrating — it feels like I'm constantly interrupting someone else when I have input on a topic. $7.50