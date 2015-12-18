Don't Serve These At Christmas Without A Warning Sign

We had so much fun with jiggly, boozy shots at Thanksgiving that we decided to add Jell-O shots to the rest our holiday gatherings, too. (Shh, don't tell grandma!)
So if you're looking to mix things up at your Christmas and New Year's celebrations this year, or you just can't possibly bring yourself to make any more cookies, we've got you covered. Ahead, find three ways to get in the holiday spirit, all spiked with a little something extra to help you get the party started. Just make sure to give your guests a heads-up!
