Chessy Prout On Campus Sexual Assault, Rape Culture & Toxic Privilege

I’ll start with this little anecdote from the other day. Jenn Abelson and I went to the Congressional Writers Caucus, they held a meeting to talk about I Have the Right To. Representative Annie Kuster was one of the hosts, as well as Mark Takano from California. He told us the most interesting story to open this discussion. He talked about how, after college, he traveled around Europe with a female friend of his, and he didn’t understand why she always wanted to be around him, why she never wanted to be alone when they walked around in public. And he finally asked her, and she said, Look you don’t know how men treat us in public. Being a woman is innately dangerous. He said, I was so surprised, I was flabbergasted, I had no idea that women felt like this. I think that’s the way it is for a lot of boys and men: No one can really know what another person’s experience is like without being them, so I think having the sympathy to be open to femininity and masculinity not as two separate things, but as things that intertwine, I think it works kind of the same way for men, too. So I, in my personal life, try to break that stigma in my relationships, friendships, in my family.