I'm in a total footwear rut. Yes, it's winter, and yes, it's far too easy to fall into a dark spiral of black-bootie despair. Honestly, though, it's not entirely the weather's fault — I've gotten a little lazy when it comes to my shoe game. Besides, as an ardent flats wearer, it takes a pretty powerful heel to make me fall in love. But, when I do, I fall hard. Which is why I was beyond enamored with luxury footwear line Chelsea Paris.
I felt a stroke of inspiration when I got a sneak peek at the African-inspired, London-based brand's spring and summer collection, and, let me just tell you, these shoes are not completely impractical. Rejoice! Thick heels and straps for days make these beauties so much more than cab-to-curb heels, and I can't wait to take them for a test-drive this spring, whether they fancy up a pair of distressed denim or add some flair to an LBD.
So, thank you in advance, Chelsea Paris, for helping me kick my spring wardrobe into high gear with these hot steppers. Polka-dot heels — how could I possibly resist?