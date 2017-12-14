Shopping for someone is never easy, so the holidays can be an especially tricky time to navigate: We don't want to overspend on getting people presents, but a plain gift card doesn't quite cut it. When in doubt, picking out something according to the person's interest seems like the safest bet.
We all have that friend who treats her home like a sanctuary and loves having a night in more than anything else. A well-made home product that balances functionality with a great aesthetic is right up their alley, and Jet.com has got both of those fronts covered. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 items that will make these serious hombodies squeal with delight. The best part? All of them will cost you less than $30.