Cheap? Check. Healthy? Check. Delicious? Believe it or not, check. Shape has rounded up nine killer vegetarian recipes anyone can make.
While you're on a cooking kick, make these snacks ahead of time — and have 'em on hand whenever a craving strikes.
To put it lightly, sitting all day is not the best for you. Counteract the effects of all that desk time with these simple stretches. Stiffness, be gone.
Strengthen and tone your butt with these four moves from Self — no equipment required.
Finally, you can never have too many cold remedies on hand this time of year. Well + Good has a whopping 17 healthy drink recipes for you to try out (and hopefully dodge the sniffles in the process).
