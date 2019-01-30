These Super-Cheap Airline Prices Are Telling Us Something

With all the family visits of the holidays behind us and still more months of dreary winter ahead, we could all use something good to look forward to. Like, say, a quick, cheap vacation? The evil geniuses who set flight prices are making us believe this is true with a couple of amazing sales right now.
Southwest Airlines is offering one-way flights for less than $100, some for even under $50, if you book by January 31 and fly between February 19 and May 22 (or April 23-May 16 for international flights). Tickets from New York to Dallas or Nashville, for instance, are $99. From Long Beach to Las Vegas, it's just $44, and from Chicago to Cancun it's $149.
If you really hurry, you can make use of JetBlue's sale, which ends January 30 at midnight and offers similarly cheap one-way tickets for flights between February 5 and April 10 (but not including February 19-20). You could go from New York to Grand Cayman for $109 one-way, or jet from Orlando to Atlanta for $44.
For those of you who need to go a little farther for your adventure fix, Icelandic airline Wow Air has a sale going now for round trips from cities like Boston, Detroit, Washington, D.C., or New York to Reykjavik for as little as $178. Does that even cover the gas? There are great deals on connecting flights to other European destinations, too. According to Airfarewatchdog.com, you need to enter the code WOWVALENTINE and sign up to be a MyWOW member to get 30 percent off of flights booked by February 3 for travel from February 1-May 31. (Just pay attention to details as you book, because WOW charges extra for carry-on bags.)
The more we dig, the more we're finding other good prices on the rest of the airlines, too, since nothing in that industry happens in a vacuum. Sure, it's capitalism at work, but also we'd like to take this as a sign to get out of town ASAP.
