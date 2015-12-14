12 Stylish Bedroom Buys That Only Look Expensive

These days, there is more than one reason to spend an ample amount of time in your bedroom: those cold winter nights, the cuffing season kickoff, and an endless amount of binge-worthy TV — just to name a few. Has all that time spent in your boudoir made you realize the space could use a refresh? Perhaps you never quite got around to decorating? Seize the day (and your credit card) and transform your space with just a few clicks. And have no fear, these items — although undeniably awesome — won’t break the bank.
We’ve capped our budget at $99 and still found pieces that will revive any sad sleeping quarters. From a stylish new throw to a set of linen curtains, there’s no question these items are what dreams are made of.
