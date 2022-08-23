Ahead, Sui Wonders shares some of her favorite things — the makeup tint she swears by, the headphones she brings everywhere, and her top picks from Madewell that she plans to live in all season. When asked what kind of a shopper she is and how she discovers new products, Sui Wonders reveals she's a minimalist and not much of a shopper at all. And when she does acquire new things, it's almost always an in-person purchase and rarely online. "I feel like shopping is like a spiritual experience — [I’ll buy something if it] makes me happy and I’m drawn to it. That's what I use to guide me. So I buy things that I know I will wear, and I’ll love and take good care of. I’m very serious about buyer's remorse," she says.