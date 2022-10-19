Born Dreamer features notes of anjou pear, orange zest essential oil, jasmine petals, pink sugar, cashmere woods, skin musks, ambroxan, and cedarwood. Right out of the star-shaped bottle, the scent is a complex blend of musk and florals — cashmere, cedarwood, and jasmine in particular. You wouldn't think there are any fruity notes at all here, going by bottle alone. But on my skin, I smell those pear and orange top notes right away, which transform beautifully into a fresh and floral scent. Once it fully dries, hints of musk shine right at the end.