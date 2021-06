However, fragrance melting away into the ether is a big problem in the summer. It happens in winter, too, but the extra layers we wear in the colder months tend to carry our perfumes, and the lack of sweat means we hold onto them for longer. I’ve heard so many tricks to ensure fragrance longevity – most of which involve spraying perfume into odd places, where it’s theorised that the warmth of these spots will make the scent more potent. But I wanted to answer your question from a biochemical perspective so I asked Nausheen Qureshi , a cosmetic chemist."There’s a few factors that dictate perfume longevity," said Nausheen. "Generally speaking, woody and spicy notes tend to last longer, while fruity and floral notes fade faster." So-called summer scents do tend to lean towards hothouse flowers and exotic fruits, which may also explain why this phenomenon is so keenly felt in the hotter months. My go-to winter scent, Vanilj by Maya Njie , is rich with cedarwood and cardamom – a wood and a spice, respectively."Then, how dry or oily your skin is plays a big role," said Nausheen. "The oilier you are, the slower the evaporation process of the perfume from your skin. When the skin is dry, this happens much faster," she added, explaining that the drier air of winter makes for less evaporation, too. "For this reason, formulators sometimes add humectants (which are moisture-attracting ingredients) to a perfume to help it cling to the skin," explained Nausheen. "But the biggest factor is the percentage of perfume in the formula as a whole – and the amount of alcohol."