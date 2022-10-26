5 Simple Tips To Make Your Perfume Last So Much Longer

This is where things get somewhat technical. You might have noticed that some scents bill themselves as an EDT or an EDP but these aren’t just marketing terms. EDT stands for eau de toilette and, according to Nausheen, contains 5-10% fragrance as part of the whole formulation, while EDP or eau de parfum has 7-15% fragrance. "The dosage of fragrance within a formulation will be the primary determination of its longevity," explained Nausheen. By contrast, a scented soap or body lotion is most likely only 1-2% perfume. This is why EDP tends to be the pricier option – it simply contains more fragrance and therefore is stronger.