You Need To See How This Magic Topcoat Transforms Boring Nail Polishes

Even if you have a trust fund to pull from (how nice for you), there are likely some beauty products you'd still never consider spending more than $7 on. Maybe it's mascara or lip balm — perhaps body wash or shampoo. Me? I will never understand the woman who buys fancy base and topcoats. (Even the ones that claim to give a "gel effect" have never made my manicure last any longer than the cheap, diluted stuff at my corner nail place.) A shiny sealant is a shiny sealant.Unless, I found out, it's Chanel. And black. Then, it's a whole lot more. See, this new topcoat (out in January) lets you cut your nail polish collection in half without feeling any loss, which is great news for those who want to live like Marie Kondo in the new year, but also try to claim that every last Q-tip, hole-y sock, and dried-up polish sparks some sort of joy. But how? Because a coat of it over the brightest colors instantly turns them dark and moody.Just see below: Bare nails turn to gray; hot pink to plum; navy to black; cherry-red to ruby-red; and white to, well, I'm not sure...that one wasn't great.