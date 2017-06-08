Professional chefs and foodies are known have discerning tastes. After all, if your livelihood revolves around food, you're probably going to splurge when it comes to things like ingredients and equipment. But not everything is worth spending the big bucks on — and no two chefs are the same when it comes to how they like to stock their kitchens.
Since we're all for saving money, we turned to some of our favorite chefs to find out where they don't spend money in the kitchen. From Martha Stewart's disdain for "silly" kitchen gadgets to Mario Batali's love of cheap white wine, eight chefs tell us what kitchen expenses can be avoided.