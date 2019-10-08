October 10th is World Mental Health Day, a day when people around the world work to raise awareness and support for mental health issues. While it’s helpful for everyone to share their experiences, celebrities have a unique platform, should they choose to use it. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one of the most effective ways to fight mental health stigma is to hear one person’s lived experience — and while this can certainly come from friends and family members, celebrities can instantly reach millions of people when they step forward.
Over the past several years, more and more celebrities have spoken out about their experiences with mental health, from opening up about their diagnoses to sharing how they practice self-care. Here are eight of them.