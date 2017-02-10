There’s a lot to envy about celeb life — the fancy parties, personal chefs, millions of Instagram followers. But what we’re really jealous of? The A-list primping and epic shopping. Well, now you can win both right here. We’re teaming up with Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, and OliviaPalermo.com to help you get ready like a star. You’ll get $1,000 to beGlammed, the on-demand beauty service that delivers hairstylists and makeup artists right to your door. You’ll also get to ditch the fitting room with $1,000 to Lyon + Post, which mails you clothes personally selected by a fashion director. You’ll have your pick of brands like Elizabeth and James, BB Dakota, J Brand, Milly, Vince, and PAIGE. Simply keep what you like and send the rest back. Get ready to be pampered like a celebrity: Enter to win now! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 2/17/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement