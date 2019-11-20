CBD Drinks That Will Leave You Relaxed & Refreshed

As CBD oil becomes more mainstream, perhaps you've considered introducing it into your daily routine. Its use, however, doesn't have to be relegated to your morning vitamin regimen or your bedtime routine. CBD oil can actually be enjoyed throughout the day now that there are so many CBD-infused drink brands on the market.
Those looking to take advantage of the many potential benefits CBD has to offer no longer have to drop the oil under their tongues and hold it there. Now, they can sip it down along with a slew of different flavors.
Ahead, you'll find nine popular CBD beverage brands. From CBD soda to CBD sparkling water, these drinks offer different amounts of Cannabidiol, but each of them claims to leave drinkers relaxed and refreshed.