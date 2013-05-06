In design, there's usually two opposing schools of thought: the neutral-loving minimalists and the color-crazed. Well, now you can double major, according to longtime interior designers and HGTV stars Robert and Cortney Novogratz.
Ever the reliable sources, the design vets celebrated their second collection launch at CB2's Soho NYC store last Thursday with an array of tasty snacks and drinks, DJ jams, and an interactive treehouse display perfect for the Novogratz brood (there are seven kids!) The collection, inspired by their home in Brazil, features vibrant, bold colors and cultural accents popular in the country — think swinging chairs and basket-weaved chartreuse pillows. But before you less-is-more types click away, we chatted decor with the dynamic duo and gleaned tips to subtly introduce you to the world of color, as well as clothing inspiration, dream clients (Hint: They live in a big, white house), and a possible Moonrise Kingdom-inspired holiday collection.