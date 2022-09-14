The Casper mattress arrived in my apartment lobby within a few days. Since it was a complete upgrade from full-size to queen, I opted to use it with Casper's recommended foundation, which is supposed to support the mattress better than your typical box and also help elongate its life. However, word of warning: The foundation is heavy. It arrived in a long box that warned me it was "over 70 lbs," and it was a real struggle for me and the building's maintenance guy (who boasted he'd previously worked in construction and could definitely lift it) to carry it up one short flight of stairs to my apartment. So, if you live in a four-story walk-up, you might need a Task Rabbit or a few helpful neighbors to help you accomplish its delivery. Luckily, the actual mattress was much lighter — easily liftable by my partner and me together, and I probably could have carried it alone if I'd needed to.