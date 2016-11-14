Find The Bucket Bag That Fits Your Style

The bucket bag is the trend that keeps on trending. It’s not difficult to understand why last year’s cult item is inching toward becoming a closet staple. Between its universally appealing shape (which ranges from squared and structured to soft and round), its fashionable, but not too trendy aesthetic; and its size (the compromise for Team Oversized Tote and Team Mini Bag), the bucket bag is the trifecta. And while Mansur Gavriel may be credited for kickstarting the hype, designers have been quickly adopting the silhouette to fit their own brand. There’s no size, color way, or price that it can't conquer. Click below to find the bucket bag that's begging to be slung over your shoulder.
