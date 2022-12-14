And it did. Six months later, during Pride month, after my first drunken nights at the Cubbyhole in the West Village with new queer friends-turned-family, I sat on a different couch. This time my hands rested gently on the knee of a longtime crush as I watched Carol for the second time. Now, I wasn’t living in fear of what it would be like to be authentically myself in the world. I was watching one of the gayest movies ever made, while wrapped cozily in someone else’s high school sweatshirt. I was sitting there, listening to that mesmerizing clarinet and Cate Blanchett make the word “Waterloo” sound enchantingly sexy next to someone who, like me, had been raised in the Midwest with a fist clenched tightly around her queerness. Here we were, both Carols in our own right, still navigating the world — and each other — with the same excited, baby-bird awe as Therese. Each of us had individually become safely nestled in who we were, surrounded by the warm Carol-esque sheen of community. Until all that fell away.