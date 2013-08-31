Labor Day weekend is always the last hurrah. We say bon voyage to summer by throwing going away parties, doing American pastimes outdoors, and wearing as many white pants as physically possible (even though they're officially okay post Labor Day, it's tradition).
But, even if you don't have big, detailed plans to celebrate the end of the season, we could all use a little something to amp up for shorter days and colder weather. Luckily, Carleen's got just the thing. Teaming with stylist Ana Perkins of Grown-up Shoes, the two have joined for one, sweet sartorial au revoir with a collection of photos that feature Carleen's designs and Perkins in the flesh.
With each photograph truly embodying the windblown, slow-moving splendor that Labor Day weekend is all about, feast your eyes on the snaps ahead. Consider it a mini celebration of summer '13.