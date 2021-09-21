"Drawn in by its chic colorways (I opted for the Perracotta pictured above) and storage-savvy design, I was hopeful owning such a strongly curated collection would inspire me to find my inner baker. When my set arrived, I was surprised at how sustainable the packaging was; no plastic and not one unnecessary box inside a box or miscellaneous insert. Unboxing (although it was a large shipment) was a breeze and I was delighted to discover the added bonus of two little cute cork trivets tucked inside. The bakeware came pre-organized inside its two storage bins, so I was able to easily pull both of them out and transfer them to the empty cabinet space that had been collecting dust inside my kitchen. Each piece felt light but not to the point of being flimsy and I was impressed at just how pretty the pink-terracotta looked in person."



"While I did not include any real-baking photos as part of this review (full disclosure: my attempts at a cake and sourdough loaf were futile), Caraway's new bakeware is less about the actual oven experience for me — although I can attest that each piece is, in fact, as legendarily non-stick and durable as its cult-favorite cookware (no weird buckling of the pans was experienced when baking under higher temps). The real draw, which I have pictured above, is how insanely satisfying the brand's storage capabilities are. Owning such a stacked lineup of bakeware essentials that look this stylish and streamlined inside my (often chaotic) kitchen makes me feel like a Gen-Z Martha Stewart. It's a unique set that says: I like to have a good time and bake banana bread but you better believe I run a tight ship."