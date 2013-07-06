Nothing says resort quite like flowy frocks and all floral everything. Lucky for us, Candela NYC's resort collection has all that and a
bag of chips sweater for when you get cold.
Some of the best collections — this one included — are the most well-rounded ones. Which means you could buy every piece (a girl can dream) and be completely set for the season, no matter how much the temp rises or drops.
So, while Candela may have first grabbed our attention with its awesome steppers, with a palette of teal, wild orchid, and blush (to name a few) coloring all the pretty wares in this adorable and practical lookbook, shoes aren't even on our mind. For now...