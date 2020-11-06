Don’t Miss These Super Relevant Holiday-Themed Panels

Typically, when we think of the holidays, we picture a sepia-toned scene of three generations sat around a polished oak table, passing the tofurkey and pointedly asking about your love life ("I said it's complicated, Aunt Peggy"). But this year, that cozy, familiar picture is going to look a bit different. That's not to say, however, that the love, tradition, and togetherness of the season have gone the way of the handshake — they're just taking a new form.