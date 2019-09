I love dessert. Anytime I'm out to eat, you better believe I'm saying yes to that dessert menu. When coworkers bring in their homemade double-fudge brownies on a Friday? Yes, I will be grabbing two (well, maybe three) of them. But whipping up a plate of piping-hot cookies or a fresh cheesecake from scratch myself is another story.Baking is a science, so any extra help I can get in the cakes and cookies department is seriously appreciated. That's why these seven recipes from Hayley Parker's new baking book, Out Of The Box Desserts , are perfect for the baking-challenged (or for anyone looking to save time).What do these desserts have in common? They all let boxes of cake mix do the heavy lifting for you. Then, with just a few additional ingredients, you've got the fresh-baked goods of your dreams!