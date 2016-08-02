I love dessert. Anytime I'm out to eat, you better believe I'm saying yes to that dessert menu. When coworkers bring in their homemade double-fudge brownies on a Friday? Yes, I will be grabbing two (well, maybe three) of them. But whipping up a plate of piping-hot cookies or a fresh cheesecake from scratch myself is another story.
Baking is a science, so any extra help I can get in the cakes and cookies department is seriously appreciated. That's why these seven recipes from Hayley Parker's new baking book, Out Of The Box Desserts, are perfect for the baking-challenged (or for anyone looking to save time).
What do these desserts have in common? They all let boxes of cake mix do the heavy lifting for you. Then, with just a few additional ingredients, you've got the fresh-baked goods of your dreams!
