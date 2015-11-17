Why I Quit Being A Minimalist

Until this year. Last winter, when it was too cold to even contemplate leaving my apartment, I read the book that everyone was obsessing over — The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo. Predictably, it was appealing to me because it promised this effortless, clutter-free existence filled only with wonderful, beautiful things that I had dreamed of. I could KonMari my sartorial life and solve my apparel problem once and for all.



I was excited and intrigued when I first opened the book. But less than halfway through, everything Kondo was saying seemed a little…stupid, not to mention completely impractical. Not everything I own inspires joy and is of use to me all of the time. But I wouldn’t throw out my okay-but-not-amazing vacuum just because my current apartment has wood floors instead of carpeting, though that's what Kondo would suggest. Nor would I get rid of my high-speed blender just because I haven’t felt like making a smoothie in the last few weeks.



Suddenly, I couldn’t see why my clothes should be any different. To Kondo and her followers, tossing the unused appliances or wearing the same white dress (which Kondo says is "part of [her] brand") every single day is joyful because it eliminates the stress of having too much stuff (and, according to her, any piece that doesn't bring joy should be discarded immediately). But for me, that type of wardrobe would be boring, And getting rid of every piece of clothing that isn’t perfect or that doesn’t serve me at this particular moment in my life would make me worry that I won’t have the pieces I need when I feel like switching things up.



After years of trying to figure out my style, I realized that one of the most defining things about it — one of the things that makes me me — is that I change my mind a lot. I find inspiration in novelty. And even though I love the romantic simplicity of wearing the same black jeans every single day for a year, it doesn’t actually work for me in practice. So, if I’m constantly purging my closet in pursuit of perfection, my wardrobe is always going to fall short. And I’ll always feel the need to buy more stuff.

