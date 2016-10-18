Monday Lunch: Leftover lasagna

Cost: About $5 — the lasagna noodles, tomatoes, ground beef, and cheese cost about $20 total, and the lasagna fed both my husband and me for dinner and lunch the next day.

Cost of eating out: If I'd used one of my MealPal meals, it would have been about $4. I'm in my first month of MealPal and had a promotional offer that took $30 off the monthly service. Next month, the price per meal will increase.

How I felt: My teammates commented on how good the lasagna smelled, so it was a good start to the week.



Tuesday Lunch: Steak and mashed potatoes

Cost: About $8. My husband bought steaks at Trader Joe's because I wanted a "fancier" meal during the packed-lunch challenge. He makes great mashed potatoes, so I'd say this was a satisfying lunch.

Cost of eating out: If I'd gone to Chipotle, I would have spent $9.50 on a chorizo burrito bowl without guacamole.

How I felt: My editor said she was "impressed" that I was able to eat a full steak as a work lunch. In a way, that illustrates the issue I tend to have with packing lunch from home — I always run out of food and end up still hungry later.

Wednesday Lunch: Rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, and brussels sprouts

Cost: About $3. We got a full rotisserie chicken at Costco for $4.99, and the mashed potatoes were left over from the day before. A bag of brussels sprouts was about $3 at Trader Joe's, and I took about a third of it for my lunch.

Cost of eating out: If I'd gotten my favorite meal at Melt Shop (Burger Melt plus a dill pickle), it would have cost $11.76.

How I felt: This was a delicious lunch — it was the first time we cooked brussels sprouts at home this fall, and Costco has the rotisserie down to a science. I wish I'd brought another side, because I was hungry again later in the day.



Thursday Lunch: Peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich

Cost: About $1. This is one of the cheapest meals you can pack.

Cost of eating out: If I'd gotten a gyro at GRK, it would have been about $9.

How I felt: This was a low point for me. I really did not like this sandwich, and it didn't help that I didn't bring any sides. I was hungry almost immediately after eating this sad attempt at a meal.



Friday Lunch: Rotisserie chicken and asparagus

Cost: About $3. This was more leftovers from the Costco chicken and some Trader Joe's asparagus.

Cost of eating out: If I'd ordered from Maple, it would have cost $12.52.

How I felt: My editor described this as a sad desk lunch, but it wasn't that bad. The asparagus looked wilted, but it tasted fine. I didn't need a huge lunch on Friday, since Refinery29 provides bagels on Friday mornings. I was ready to stop eating that leftover chicken, though.