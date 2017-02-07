Story from Food & Drinks

10 Recipes That Prove Butternut Squash Reigns Supreme

Elizabeth Buxton
Sure, we give spaghetti squash lots o' love — but what about butternut? This just as savory-sweet squash has been seasonally (and unfairly) "shelved" to fall-holiday times. But, it's actually a pretty kick-ass option all season long (due to one solid shelf life). Plus, it's just as versatile as its other gourd cousins and arguably more sumptuous. So it's high time we bring butternut back to it's supreme squash status. Pinterest has joined us on our quest by rounding up the top ten pinned b-nut recipes from bloggers across the web. So check them out below in all their creamy curry, fresh pasta, baked bite glory.
Advertisement
1. Chickpea & Butternut Squash Curry
Butternut squash adds another level of creamy quality to this chickpea curry. 2. Butternut Squash Fries
Not all fries are created equal — skip the sweet potato and bake up a butternut batch. 3. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
We're dreaming of dunking a crusty grilled cheese in this velvety butternut squash soup. 4. Black Bean & Butternut Squash Enchilada Casserole
The squash sub for meat in this veggie recipe works perfectly. 5. Butternut Squash Chili
Brighten up a heavy chili with this sweet squash. 6. Butternut Squash & Spinach Tortellini
Looking for a veggie-based cream sauce? Butternut squash has you covered. 7. Butternut Squash Pasta
That's right spaghetti squash, butternut can do it better. 8. Oven-Roasted Butternut Squash
The idea of taking an ice cream scoop to one of these baked babies has us screaming. 9. Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta
Take your Alfredo to the next level with some pureed squash (and bacon, obvi). 10. Butternut Squash Kale Sauté
Cut kale's bitterness with some butternut.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series