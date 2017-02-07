Sure, we give spaghetti squash lots of love — but what about butternut? This just as savory-sweet squash has been seasonally (and unfairly) "shelved" to the autumn-Christmas period. But, it's actually a pretty kick-ass option all season long (due to one solid shelf life). Plus, it's just as versatile as its other gourd cousins and arguably more sumptuous. So it's high time we bring butternut back to it's supreme squash status. Pinterest has joined us on our quest by rounding up the top ten pinned b-nut recipes from bloggers across the web. So check them out below in all their creamy curry, fresh pasta, baked bite glory.
Advertisement
Butternut squash adds another level of creamy quality to this chickpea curry. 2. Butternut Squash Fries
Not all fries are created equal — skip the sweet potato and bake up a butternut batch. 3. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
We're dreaming of dunking a crusty grilled cheese in this velvety butternut squash soup. 4. Black Bean & Butternut Squash Enchilada Casserole
The idea of taking an ice cream scoop to one of these baked babies has us screaming. 9. Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta
Take your Alfredo to the next level with some pureed squash (and bacon, obvi). 10. Butternut Squash Kale Sauté
Cut kale's bitterness with some butternut.
Advertisement