10 p.m. — G. comes home with a pizza, and I snack on a slice while I hear about his day. I'm thankful it was so successful — this means I can pay off nearly half of the remaining vet bill on my cards. We take the dog for a nice long walk, and this time he's much more receptive. I make a mental note to take him on his morning walk tomorrow before giving him his medication. On our way home, we stop by the mailbox — one of my orders has come in. G. puts it in with the stock for tomorrow's show and loads up the van for an expo we start in the morning. Right before bed, I realize that I never heard back from the supplier I sent the order out to today. I check my email and see that they've sent a PayPal invoice for $2,260. I try to put it on my business account, but it comes back declined, so I send them an email explaining the situation and they confirm they're able to wait for payment but ship it out today. I turn my phone onto Do Not Disturb and hit the hay — big day tomorrow. $2,271.50