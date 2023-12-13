Salary Story: I’ve Negotiated My Pay Almost Every Time & Now I Make $180k

Biggest negotiation regret: My first agency was pretty notorious for paying its more junior staff way less than competitors. After my first year, I was identified as a high performer, so I researched what competitors were paying and went into a meeting with my SVP to make a case to get a match, or at least get closer to that number. She told me (and I wish I were making this up!) that every dollar I asked for would need to get taken out of my teammates’ salaries. Looking back on it, this makes me furious. Not only was this obviously untrue (and took advantage of my inexperience in the industry), I later learned that my male colleagues were making $10,000 to $15,000 more than me for the same role. It’s mind-boggling that a female leader would continue to perpetuate this cycle.