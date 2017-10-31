We'll be the first to admit it: The prospect of switching over to natural makeup can be a bit overwhelming. Between (now debunked) stigmas about its staying power and the fact that we're persistent creatures of habit, opening our eyes to options other than our tried-and-true faves often feels anything but natural.
But considering the fact that we already use just about every other product from Burt's Bees®, we decided to give it another shot and test all (yes, all) the products from the drugstore brand's just-launched, natural makeup line. Click through to discover our favorite picks — from a moisturizing, color-rich lipstick to a gentle mascara with serious staying power — that were quick to clear up any misconceptions we had about what natural makeup can really do. (For the record, the foundation does have enough coverage, and no, the eyeshadow doesn't crease midday.) So don't be too surprised when one (or all six) of these beauty staples winds up in your makeup bag. You can't say we didn't warn you.