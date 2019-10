Burrow’s New Rugs Are Made To Fit Your Style & Space

The eight rugs Burrow came up with are strategically crafted to fit multiple lifestyle needs; ranging from functional with kid- and pet-friendly options to fashionable with luxurious and plush, and even sustainable with options crafted from recycled materials. “When we approach new products, we ask what our customers need. We know that shopping for rugs online can be difficult – so we’ve developed a purposeful assortment considering both style and functionality, and clearly communicated the benefits of each," the VP of product, Evan Clabots, explained in a press release. Hand-crafted with ethically sourced material in India, each rug is available in two sizes (5' x 8' or 8' x 10') optimized for fitting in with sofas and coffee tables.