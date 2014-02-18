This season, Christopher Bailey gave us a lesson in art history with an autumn-winter collection called “The Bloomsbury Girls.” The title refers to the designer’s on-going fascination with the early 20th century British decorative-arts movement that centered around Bloomsbury in London, and Charleston, a country home — both meeting places for many of the movement’s key players (including Virginia Woolf).
This high-brow inspiration translates to a delicate artist’s palette of colorways. Think pale raspberry, olive, sand, and blackcurrant. And, like every surface at Charleston, the softly tailored trenches and suede overcoats were painted with flowers in broad brushstrokes. Filmy tea dresses were layered with long, diaphanous shawls tucked into belts. Horse blankets and carpetbags served as finishing touches, and we look forward to experimenting with a shawl slung casually over the shoulder in the near future. It wasn't just the gorgeous clothing that garnered buzz at the show: Front-row sensation Bradley Cooper broke into a big smile as girlfriend Suki Waterhouse walked the runway.
As always, the musical accompaniment was on another level, with Ed Harcourt, Rhodes, and Paloma Faith providing the live soundtrack with their songs of love and loss. Seriously Burberry, you may want to provide hankies next time. If
you think you’re tough enough you’d like to listen, all of the songs are available to download on the brand’s iTunes page.
Click through to view the entire collection, and let us know in the comments section the look that catches your eye.