9:45 p.m. — My mom is battling depression following her divorce. She lost her home, so I decided to buy a studio because she was anxious about moving as she grows older. I put my savings on the line to try and provide a place she can call her own. We are constantly visiting her, even when I am dead tired and stressed. We also make an effort to help her go on vacation for a bit each year. She is constantly unhappy and feels I'm not doing enough/visiting enough, and while I understand she is lonely and suffering, I have a hard time understanding that her happiness is not my responsibility. We never had a great bond, and this year has been pretty rough for me, both because of her situation and because of my own health. I have Hashimoto's, and in the past three years I've had two breast surgeries for suspect lumps, fortunately benign. I have another possible surgery on the table for an ovarian cyst.