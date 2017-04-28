10 Bangin' Brussels Sprout Dishes For Dinner

Let's be real, as far as vegetables go Brussels sprouts are bangin'. There's just something majorly crave-worthy about these little golf ball-sized greens. Maybe it's all those leafy layers or maybe it's the customizability. (Maybe it's the fact that Harry Styles is also a fan.) Whatever it is, we love them — steamed, shaved, sautéed, roasted, or fried. We live for these crispy, crunchy little veggie bites; especially when there's an aioli's involved and we can really get down to drizzling, dipping, and dunking.
Ahead we've rounded up ten recipes that can be made as side dishes for dinner, midday snacks, or even the main meal attraction. Click on to check out the dishes that will make "everyday I'm Brusselin'" your new mantra.