Are You Brushing Your Hair All Wrong?

The simple up-and-down motion of hair-brushing is mostly instinctive. Once we begin doing it, we go about it without thinking intently about the action. Unfortunately, when you’re dealing with damaged, fragile, or curly locks, a regular brushing could be seriously detrimental to your hair goals.
Many of us curly girls figured out at a pretty early age that a brush and curls do not often mix well. But, if you’re a fan of the occasional blowout, wearing stretched styles, or smoothing your edges, you probably won't be able to avoid the brush. Follow the tips ahead to make sure you’re getting the best results possible for your fragile hair. Make that brush work for you — not against you.