We take pride in our hair and want it to look its best, which is why our showers and medicine cabinets rival that of Sephora. (Hey, who can resist the VIB sale?) But, when you're acting as your own mixologist with your styling wares, things can get a little tricky.
Most of us know the rule of layering your skin care: in most cases it's best to go from lightest to heaviest. But what about hair products? Does mousse come before oil? How about a heat protectant? Armed with a whole lot of questions, we tapped Mark Townsend, Dove celebrity stylist, to give us the lowdown on how to layer products into wet hair before you heat style or air-dry. While every hair type, texture, and style is different, there are some general rules that will allow you to get the best results.
Whether you reply upon two, or all, of the product categories ahead, consider this your cheat sheet to ensure your styling will go off without a hitch — just follow this order before you style!