The new home fragrance launch is a full revamp of its original line first launched in 2013 and is designed to set the scene for various parts of your day, from waking up and working to settling down and even sexy time. Based on these new luxurious scents, I expected the nine-ounce candles to retail around $50 to $60 — but they're only $35. The diffusers land at $49, room sprays at $35, candle & diffuser Sets at $79, and four-candle votive sets at $59. (Important to note: the entire Home Fragrance Collection is final sale!) For the candles, choose from eight scents: Rise, Good Intentions, Bright Idea, Interlude, Happy Hour, Restore, Gather, and Love Note — all concocted with a soy-coconut wax blend (plus a cotton wick) and named with intention and with an approximate burn time is 60 hours. Meanwhile, the Diffusers and Room Sprays skip the burn but deliver just as much aroma that's guaranteed to last 90 days. Unlike the candles, both the Diffusers and Room Sprays are only available in my pride and joy Bright Idea as well as Good Intentions.