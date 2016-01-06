When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerd in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
If 2016 was all about matte nudes, then 2017 will be known for metallic neutrals. The amped-up lip look is cool, edgy, and (luckily) a lot easier to pull off than you might think. Watch the video above, then scroll down for steps to achieve the bomb lip look.
Step 1. Using a flat lip brush, paint gold pigment on your top and bottom lips.
Step 2. Color in the edges of your lips with a neutral, metallic pencil — blending thoroughly — for a cool, ombré effect. You can opt for brown, beige, or anything else that flatters your skin tone.
Step 3. Finish by patting bronze, shimmery shadow onto lips with your ring finger.
