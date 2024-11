“A recent trip to a trichologist uncovered a bout of seborrheic dermatitis , a type of scalp eczema that feeds off of oils on the scalp and results in yellow flakes that can cause itching. The easiest solution was to wash my hair more frequently, and once a week, I also enlist the help of a gentle scalp scrub to eradicate pesky flakes that cling to my hair. I love that this lathers up on contact with water so you don’t feel like you’re rubbing sand onto your head. The addition of tea tree and mint oils means it’s satisfyingly invigorating and makes my hair and scalp feel brand new. There’s no need to worry about drying effects, though. This formula is filled to bursting with richer ingredients like coconut oil, which gives my hair a nice shine. A little goes a long way.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director