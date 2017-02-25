When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Over the past year, matching your makeup to your clothes has become more and more popular on the red carpet and in real life — and for good reason. "Being able to tie colors into your makeup makes it look more complete," celebrity makeup artist Patrick Tat told us. We've been playing with different variations of monochromatic looks for a while, but this one just might be our favorite. Think of it as the happy marriage between matchy-matchy hues and a cool-girl, graphic eye. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Advertisement
Step 1. Gently sketch out your desired shape using a light, neutral liner or eyeshadow.
Step 2. Fill in the lines with a cream eyeliner or shadow in your desired color — that's it! Tip: If you make a mistake, don't fret. You can use a clean liner brush to even out the edges and perfect blurry lines.
Advertisement