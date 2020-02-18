When an individual is blessed with the combined abilities to act, sing, and move their body in a rhythmic way, we call them a triple threat. So when an item of clothing can break out of its assigned genre to become a styling all-star — functioning multiple ways in a range of contexts — what do we call that? In this case, a bralette.
You might know it as the lingerie-bridge between home and outside, but the bralette is so much more than a one-hit wonder — especially PINK’s versions, which come in an on-trend color palette, with customizable features like adjustable shoulder and back straps and removable padding. Versatility recognizes versatility, so here, we’ve put together three strong fits that showcase exactly how far the stealth MVP of the intimates world can go. And in the industry, that’s what we call range.
Advertisement
The Breakout Star, By Itself
We're starting out strong with a nighttime ensemble you can build up to — or down, rather. A standalone-worthy, ribcage-covering silhouette makes this smocked bralette work as Real Clothing, while the tone-on-tone pairing with burnt orange palazzo pants creates a cohesive color story. (Pro tip: The adjustable-strap bralette comes in loads of shades, so finding one that suits you and your preferred trouser situation won’t be an issue. Bonus points if you swap out the voluminous pant for a ball skirt, too.) Evening dressing really can be as simple as letting your innerwear have a big night out — don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
The Consummate Problem-Solver, Under A Sheer Bodysuit
A sheer, Swiss-dot bodysuit presents as much opportunity as it does bafflement: What do you even wear underneath? The optimal solution is a longline crochet lace bralette. For one, it doesn’t obstruct so much as add to the overall effect with its open-weave composition and double adjustable straps that meet in a crisscross at the back (that’s texture and visual interest handily taken care of). For another, a monochromatic upper half allows for even more fun elsewhere, i.e. acid-wash denim and a fuchsia point-toe pump, which, altogether, make for a going-out look that’s so much more than a nice top and jeans.
The Ideal Companion To A Denim Shirtdress
To (very loosely) paraphrase our model Vanessa when she put this denim shirtdress look on, “I feel like a baddie who’s known for causing seismic shifts in fashion whenever she goes outside wearing clothes.” And why shouldn’t she? A pretty light blue lace halter isn’t just for support and coverage (though it does do both very well) — it’s a bona fide layering piece that, in tandem with a full row of buttons, encourages play. Finesse the collar for an off-the-shoulder, asymmetrical, or deep-V neckline to show off a floral strap — or more, if you, too, are in a fashion-baddie mood. Style is all about options, and with this dynamic duo, your outfit can act as an up-to-the-minute barometer of your mood.
Advertisement