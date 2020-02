To (very loosely) paraphrase our model Vanessa when she put this denim shirtdress look on, “I feel like a baddie who’s known for causing seismic shifts in fashion whenever she goes outside wearing clothes.” And why shouldn’t she? A pretty light blue lace halter isn’t just for support and coverage (though it does do both very well) — it’s a bona fide layering piece that, in tandem with a full row of buttons, encourages play. Finesse the collar for an off-the-shoulder, asymmetrical, or deep-V neckline to show off a floral strap — or more, if you, too, are in a fashion-baddie mood. Style is all about options, and with this dynamic duo, your outfit can act as an up-to-the-minute barometer of your mood.